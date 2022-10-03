ChainCade Self Reported Market Cap Hits $680,712.25 (CHAINCADE)

ChainCade (CHAINCADE) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One ChainCade coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ChainCade has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. ChainCade has a total market cap of $680,712.25 and $46,604.00 worth of ChainCade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ChainCade Coin Profile

ChainCade launched on July 9th, 2021. ChainCade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,023,963,220,709 coins. ChainCade’s official website is chaincade.com. The Reddit community for ChainCade is https://reddit.com/r/ChainCade and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ChainCade’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ChainCade

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainCade is a blockchain gaming ecosystem designed to benefit players and creators. Using a combination of Blockchain, SDKs, VR, mobile apps, and NFTs, this full-scale ecosystem provides a platform for players and creators alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainCade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainCade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChainCade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

