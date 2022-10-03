Chainlink Tops 24 Hour Volume of $442.17 Million (LINK)

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Chainlink has a market cap of $7.30 billion and $442.17 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainlink coin can now be bought for $7.30 or 0.00037372 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink’s genesis date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 467,009,550 coins. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink. Chainlink’s official website is link.smartcontract.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

