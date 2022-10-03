Charged Particles Price Down 19.8% Over Last Week (IONX)

Charged Particles (IONX) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last week, Charged Particles has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar. One Charged Particles coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges. Charged Particles has a market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $57,244.00 worth of Charged Particles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Charged Particles

Charged Particles’ launch date was May 30th, 2021. Charged Particles’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Charged Particles’ official Twitter account is @DefiNft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Charged Particles is https://reddit.com/r/ChargedParticles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Charged Particles is charged.fi.

Charged Particles Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Charged Particles are Interest-bearing Non-Fungible Tokens (DeFi NFTs). A “Particle” is ANY Non-Fungible Token that, via the Charged Particles Protocol, is minted with an interest-bearing token (e.g. aDAI) to accrue interest over time, giving the token a “Charge.””

