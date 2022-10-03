CherrySwap (CHE) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $5.93 Million

CherrySwap (CHE) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 3rd. CherrySwap has a market capitalization of $5.93 million and $648,930.00 worth of CherrySwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CherrySwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CherrySwap has traded down 10.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CherrySwap Profile

CherrySwap’s launch date was March 6th, 2021. CherrySwap’s total supply is 289,269,620 coins. CherrySwap’s official Twitter account is @CacheToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. CherrySwap’s official website is www.cherryswap.net/#/swap.

CherrySwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CherrySwap is the automatic market-making protocol based on OKExChain(OEC). It adopts the mechanism of Automatic Market Maker (AMM) and aims to achieve self-driven liquidity creation with diversified functions such as liquidity mining, IFO, NFT, lottery, and DAO, so as to provide participants with the maximum value bonus.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CherrySwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CherrySwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CherrySwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

