Chicken (KFC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13,891.00

Chicken (KFC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Chicken coin can currently be purchased for $12.19 or 0.00062375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chicken has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. Chicken has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $13,891.00 worth of Chicken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009005 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010843 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Chicken Coin Profile

Chicken launched on September 21st, 2020. Chicken’s total supply is 203,513 coins. Chicken’s official Twitter account is @ChefGrandpa and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chicken’s official website is chickenswap.org/#.

Chicken Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ChickenSwap claims to be completely distinguishable from the existing DEX’s on the market. While adopting the model of automatic market maker (AMM) and staking mining mechanism from Sushiswap , ChickenSwap is a more simplified, fair, secure, and profitable version of SUSHI that will launch in multiple phases to ensure sustainability.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chicken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chicken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chicken using one of the exchanges listed above.

