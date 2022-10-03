Chiliz Price Hits $0.22 on Major Exchanges (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $1.94 billion and approximately $682.53 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chiliz coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00001113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chiliz has traded up 30.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz’s genesis date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,940,000,000 coins. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com/en/home. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz.

Buying and Selling Chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared towards mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

