Chromia (CHR) Market Cap Hits $89.19 Million

Chromia (CHR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Chromia has a market cap of $89.19 million and $20.26 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chromia has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. One Chromia coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000800 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chromia alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005091 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,660.52 or 1.00018556 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006859 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004728 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00052002 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010175 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005426 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00064835 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00079099 BTC.

Chromia Profile

Chromia (CHR) is a coin. It launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 coins. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/Teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chromia Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. Chroma (CHR) is the native token designed to empower the Chromia platform and foster a mutually beneficial relationship between developers, users, and investors. One billion CHR tokens were created upon launch of the Chromia system. That constitutes the token supply limit, which means that no tokens will be created in the future. The CHR token’s main purposes: – Act as platform currency – Ecosystem staking – Payment of hosting fees – System-wide purposes Telegram | LinkedIn | Facebook | Youtube | Instagram | TikTok Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chromia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chromia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.