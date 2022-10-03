Chromia (CHR) Market Cap Hits $89.19 Million

Chromia (CHR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Chromia has a market cap of $89.19 million and $20.26 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chromia has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. One Chromia coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000800 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005091 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,660.52 or 1.00018556 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006859 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004728 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003309 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00052002 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010175 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005426 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00064835 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00079099 BTC.
Chromia Profile
Chromia (CHR) is a coin. It launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 coins. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/Teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Chromia Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
