Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.32.

Several analysts recently commented on CIEN shares. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Ciena from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ciena from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Ciena from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Ciena from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Ciena from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $40.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.66. Ciena has a one year low of $39.44 and a one year high of $78.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Ciena had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $867.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ciena will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $94,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,335.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $193,499.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,711 shares in the company, valued at $22,601,031.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $94,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,335.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,279. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ciena in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 98.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ciena during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Ciena by 46.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

