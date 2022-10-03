Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,584 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Campion Asset Management increased its holdings in Cigna by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 1,705 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Cigna by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 684 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cigna

In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,793,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,993,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,793,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,993,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,661,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,198,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,700 shares of company stock worth $10,648,296 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Stock Performance

Cigna stock opened at $277.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $296.29. The company has a market cap of $84.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $284.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.49.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.78. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 26.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CI. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $271.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.58.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

