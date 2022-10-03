Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 662,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,867 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $30,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 54,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Citigroup by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Citigroup Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

Shares of C stock opened at $41.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $41.61 and a one year high of $73.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More

