Citigroup Raises Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Price Target to $68.00

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup to $68.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WGO. StockNews.com cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.88.

Shares of WGO opened at $53.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $80.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

