Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Lifted to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut Clariant from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Clariant from CHF 21 to CHF 20 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Clariant from CHF 18.80 to CHF 17 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Clariant alerts:

Clariant Price Performance

CLZNY opened at $15.11 on Friday. Clariant has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $22.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.21.

Clariant Cuts Dividend

Clariant Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $0.3681 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th.

(Get Rating)

Clariant AG operates as a specialty chemical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and consumer applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and fuel refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clariant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clariant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.