Clover Finance 24 Hour Volume Reaches $50.08 Million (CLV)

Clover Finance (CLV) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Clover Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0844 or 0.00000430 BTC on major exchanges. Clover Finance has a total market cap of $82.41 million and $50.08 million worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded up 22.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Clover Finance

Clover Finance’s genesis date was May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Clover Finance’s official website is clover.finance.

Buying and Selling Clover Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clover Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clover Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

