Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.17.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLOV. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

Clover Health Investments Price Performance

Clover Health Investments stock opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $811.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71. Clover Health Investments has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $8.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clover Health Investments

About Clover Health Investments

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Clover Health Investments by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Clover Health Investments by 207.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 57,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 38,819 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Clover Health Investments by 7,118.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 533,900 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $324,000. 25.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.