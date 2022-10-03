Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.17.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLOV. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.
Clover Health Investments Price Performance
Clover Health Investments stock opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $811.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71. Clover Health Investments has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $8.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clover Health Investments
About Clover Health Investments
Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.
