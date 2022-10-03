CluCoin (CLU) Price Down 34.8% This Week

CluCoin (CLU) traded down 24.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. CluCoin has a market capitalization of $3.08 million and $11,108.00 worth of CluCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CluCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CluCoin has traded down 34.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009080 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010885 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CluCoin Coin Profile

CluCoin was first traded on May 19th, 2021. CluCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins. CluCoin’s official website is clucoin.com. CluCoin’s official Twitter account is @clucoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CluCoin is https://reddit.com/r/clucoin.

Buying and Selling CluCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “CluShare is a decentralized Binance platform that allows users to earn passive income while they hold. CluShare will launch its built-in exchange that facilitates the transaction at any time. Clushare is known as a staking-as-a service platform.”

