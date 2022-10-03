Coastline Trust Co Acquires 272 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 252.8% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Baxter International in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 500.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BAX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Baxter International from $99.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $82.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.69.

NYSE:BAX opened at $53.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.78 and a 12-month high of $89.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.60.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.00%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

