Coastline Trust Co Raises Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $393,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 52,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,809,000 after acquiring an additional 34,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. HSBC decreased their target price on American Water Works to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.67.

American Water Works Stock Down 2.3 %

American Water Works stock opened at $130.16 on Monday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.45 and a twelve month high of $189.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.50.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.64%.

About American Water Works

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.