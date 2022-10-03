Coastline Trust Co Sells 250 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Coastline Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 25,886 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 116,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 34,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $40.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.77. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $40.27 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.14%.

USB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.59.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

