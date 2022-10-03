Coastline Trust Co Sells 2,502 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Coastline Trust Co cut its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,278 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Intuit were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,578 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 11.0% in the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 10.1% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 16.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total value of $827,656.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628 over the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuit Trading Down 2.4 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $559.21.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $387.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The company has a market capitalization of $109.17 billion, a PE ratio of 53.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $440.57 and its 200 day moving average is $426.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

