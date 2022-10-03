Coastline Trust Co Sells 785 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Coastline Trust Co cut its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.4% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 21.6% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 27.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $555.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Charter Communications to $730.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $568.82.

Charter Communications Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $303.35 on Monday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $302.94 and a 1-year high of $753.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $413.44 and a 200-day moving average of $467.16. The firm has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.92 by $1.88. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.36 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.