Cobak Token (CBK) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $78.04 Million

Cobak Token (CBK) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Cobak Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00003993 BTC on major exchanges. Cobak Token has a market capitalization of $78.04 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cobak Token has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cobak Token Coin Profile

Cobak Token’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @CobakOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cobak Token’s official message board is medium.com/@cobak. The official website for Cobak Token is cobak.co.kr.

Cobak Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users' reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cobak Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cobak Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cobak Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

