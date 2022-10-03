Coco Swap (COCO) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $3.94 Million

Coco Swap (COCO) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Over the last week, Coco Swap has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. Coco Swap has a total market capitalization of $3.94 million and approximately $37,242.00 worth of Coco Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coco Swap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009043 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000771 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010854 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Coco Swap Coin Profile
Coco Swap’s total supply is 148,424,311,272 coins and its circulating supply is 139,514,914,409 coins. Coco Swap’s official Twitter account is @coco_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Coco Swap Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Coco Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coco Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.