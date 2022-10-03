CoinEx Token (CET) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $412,578.00

CoinEx Token (CET) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $255.71 million and $412,578.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token’s launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,868,849,038 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.com/token.

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially.CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem.”

