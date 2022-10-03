CoinPoker (CHP) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $18.74 Million

CoinPoker (CHP) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One CoinPoker coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0673 or 0.00000345 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. CoinPoker has a market capitalization of $18.74 million and $41,720.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CoinPoker alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005120 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,537.05 or 1.00002352 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006834 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004756 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00052893 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010237 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005407 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00064055 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00078817 BTC.

CoinPoker Profile

CoinPoker is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker.

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinPoker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinPoker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.