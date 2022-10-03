Community Token (COMT) Price Hits $0.0000

Community Token (COMT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Community Token has a total market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $13,604.00 worth of Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Community Token has traded down 17% against the dollar. One Community Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Community Token Profile

Community Token launched on January 5th, 2022. Community Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins. Community Token’s official Twitter account is @com_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Community Token is www.communitymetaverse.space. The Reddit community for Community Token is https://reddit.com/r/CommunityMetaverse.

According to CryptoCompare, “Community Token (COMT) it’s the official currency for all Community Metaverse products and systems (except in the Voting System).The total supply will be 1,000,000,000,000,000 (one quadrillion) tokens. Total commission on transactions – 4%: 1% tax – to the Development/Marketing Wallet 1% tax – as dividends for CVP holders through staking. Dividends will be sent to staking contracts and distributed between all holders who stake CVP 2% tax – will be redistributed between holdersCommunity Metaverse aims to present a truly transparent and fully community-driven ecosystem. Giving holders full authority to make decisions (through our Voting System) on which direction to take, and which products to create.”

