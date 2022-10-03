Comparing Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) & LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO)

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) and LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Darden Restaurants and LiveOne, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Darden Restaurants 0 3 17 0 2.85 LiveOne 0 0 1 0 3.00

Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus target price of $143.43, suggesting a potential upside of 13.54%. LiveOne has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 463.70%. Given LiveOne’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LiveOne is more favorable than Darden Restaurants.

Risk & Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Darden Restaurants has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveOne has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

89.6% of Darden Restaurants shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.5% of LiveOne shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Darden Restaurants shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of LiveOne shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Darden Restaurants and LiveOne’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Darden Restaurants $9.63 billion 1.63 $952.80 million $7.21 17.52 LiveOne $117.02 million 0.51 -$43.91 million ($0.43) -1.65

Darden Restaurants has higher revenue and earnings than LiveOne. LiveOne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Darden Restaurants, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Darden Restaurants and LiveOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Darden Restaurants 9.36% 40.33% 9.00% LiveOne -34.01% -1,399.02% -42.95%

Summary

Darden Restaurants beats LiveOne on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

About LiveOne

LiveOne, Inc., a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content. The company also produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and satellite networks to its users; provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through automotive and mobile original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis; and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. In addition, it develops, manufactures, and distributes personalized merchandise and gifts through wholesale and direct-to-consumer distribution channels. Further, the company offers LiveOne App, an application that provides access to live events, audio streams, original episodic content, podcasts, vodcasts, video on demand, real-time livestreams, and social sharing of content. The company was formerly known as LiveXLive Media, Inc. and changed its name to LiveOne, Inc. in October 2021. LiveOne, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

