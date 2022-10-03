CompliFi 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $14,575.00 (COMFI)

CompliFi (COMFI) traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 3rd. CompliFi has a market cap of $1.78 million and $14,575.00 worth of CompliFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CompliFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000908 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CompliFi has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CompliFi alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009005 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010843 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CompliFi Profile

CompliFi was first traded on November 17th, 2020. CompliFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins. CompliFi’s official Twitter account is @CompliFi_Pro. The Reddit community for CompliFi is https://reddit.com/r/CompliFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CompliFi’s official website is compli.fi.

Buying and Selling CompliFi

According to CryptoCompare, “CompliFi Protocol proposes a decentralised mechanism for issuing a wide range of financial derivatives that are fully collateralised at all times and, therefore, carry no counterparty risk. The protocol also features minimal governance, no margin calls or liquidations, and limited sensitivity to blockchain network congestion. The trade-offs required to achieve these properties are finite settlement time, fixed upper bounds on the derivatives’ payoff functions and an increased working capital requirement for the issuance process.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CompliFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CompliFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CompliFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CompliFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CompliFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.