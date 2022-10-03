Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Holdings Trimmed by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors decreased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 25.3% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $229.68 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.59 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total transaction of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,625.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock valued at $393,239,506 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.13.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

