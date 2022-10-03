CONTRACOIN Tops 24-Hour Volume of $63,674.00 (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $63,674.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CONTRACOIN Profile

CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,716,030 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network.

CONTRACOIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency.Contracoin is a project of Contra Global.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

