Contrasting Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) and The Seibels Bruce Group (OTCMKTS:SBBG)

The Seibels Bruce Group and Arch Capital Group are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

The Seibels Bruce Group has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arch Capital Group has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for The Seibels Bruce Group and Arch Capital Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Seibels Bruce Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Arch Capital Group 0 1 7 0 2.88

Valuation and Earnings

Arch Capital Group has a consensus target price of $53.38, indicating a potential upside of 17.20%. Given Arch Capital Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arch Capital Group is more favorable than The Seibels Bruce Group.

This table compares The Seibels Bruce Group and Arch Capital Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Seibels Bruce Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Arch Capital Group $9.25 billion 1.82 $2.16 billion $4.08 11.16

Arch Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than The Seibels Bruce Group.

Profitability

This table compares The Seibels Bruce Group and Arch Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Seibels Bruce Group N/A N/A N/A Arch Capital Group 19.06% 14.45% 3.90%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.6% of Arch Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.4% of The Seibels Bruce Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Arch Capital Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Arch Capital Group beats The Seibels Bruce Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Seibels Bruce Group

The Seibels Bruce Group, Inc. provides processing, technology, and claims solutions to the property and casualty insurance industry. The company offers processing solutions for coastal markets; business process outsourcing; claims administration solutions; information technology outsourcing; and professional services. It also provides technology solutions, such as IPX enterprise insurance suite, CPX claims management system, FNOL first notice of loss, and reinspection processing xpert solutions; and claims solutions, including third party administration, catastrophe management, first notice of loss, multi-line adjusting and examination, reinspection, and subrogation/salvage services. The company was founded in 1869 and is based in Columbia, South Carolina.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products. It also provides property, energy, marine, and aviation insurance; travel insurance; accident, disability, and medical plan insurance coverages; captive insurance programs; employer's liability; and contract and commercial surety coverages. This segment markets its products through a group of licensed independent retail and wholesale brokers. Its Reinsurance segment provides casualty reinsurance for third party liability and workers' compensation exposures; marine and aviation; surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture, trade credit, and political risk products; reinsurance protection for catastrophic losses, and personal lines and commercial property exposures; life reinsurance; casualty clash; and risk management solutions. This segment markets its reinsurance products through brokers. The company's Mortgage segment offers direct mortgage insurance and mortgage reinsurance. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

