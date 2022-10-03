Contrasting Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN) & AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY)

Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Rating) and AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Cenntro Electric Group has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AB Volvo (publ) has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cenntro Electric Group and AB Volvo (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cenntro Electric Group 0 0 0 0 N/A AB Volvo (publ) 0 3 1 0 2.25

Profitability

AB Volvo (publ) has a consensus price target of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 399.64%. Given AB Volvo (publ)’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AB Volvo (publ) is more favorable than Cenntro Electric Group.

This table compares Cenntro Electric Group and AB Volvo (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cenntro Electric Group N/A N/A N/A AB Volvo (publ) 7.90% 21.67% 6.11%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cenntro Electric Group and AB Volvo (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cenntro Electric Group $8.58 million 31.37 -$16.42 million N/A N/A AB Volvo (publ) $43.40 billion 0.66 $3.82 billion $1.73 8.10

AB Volvo (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Cenntro Electric Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.0% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of AB Volvo (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.9% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AB Volvo (publ) beats Cenntro Electric Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cenntro Electric Group

Cenntro Electric Group Limited designs and manufactures electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles in Europe, North America, and Asia. It serves corporate and governmental organizations. The company was formerly known as Naked Brand Group Limited and changed its name to Cenntro Electric Group Limited in December 2021. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

About AB Volvo (publ)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands. It also provides construction equipment, including excavators, articulated and rigid haulers, wheel loaders, road construction machines, pavers, and compactors under the brand names of Volvo, and SDLG Trucks. In addition, the company offers engines and power solutions for leisure and commercial vessels, as well as for power generation, industrial, and off-road applications under the Volvo Penta brand name. Further, it provides financing, insurance, rental, spare parts, repair, preventive maintenance, service agreement, and assistance services. The company offers its products and services through a network of dealerships and workshops. It has a strategic alliance with Isuzu Motors within commercial vehicles; a partnership with Samsung SDI Co to develop battery packs for its trucks; and an agreement with NVIDIA and Aurora to develop autonomous trucks. AB Volvo (publ) was incorporated in 1915 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

