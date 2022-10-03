Control Empresarial De Capital Sells 50,000 Shares of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Stock

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX – Get Rating) insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 50,000 shares of PBF Logistics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,232,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,611,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 28th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 12,500 shares of PBF Logistics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $231,250.00.

Shares of NYSE PBFX opened at $18.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.29. PBF Logistics LP has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

PBF Logistics ( NYSE:PBFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $93.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.14 million. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 42.79% and a return on equity of 59.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PBF Logistics LP will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBFX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in PBF Logistics by 51.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,929,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,668 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PBF Logistics by 98.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,673,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,836,000 after purchasing an additional 829,778 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PBF Logistics by 71.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,413,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,821,000 after purchasing an additional 588,037 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in PBF Logistics by 88.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 550,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,498,000 after purchasing an additional 259,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in PBF Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. 33.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; and the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility.

