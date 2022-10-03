Convergence Market Capitalization Achieves $1.33 Million (CONV)

Convergence (CONV) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Convergence has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $203,764.00 worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Convergence has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Convergence coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010802 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00068883 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,055.05 or 0.10530514 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00147024 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $348.91 or 0.01787874 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005118 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005117 BTC.

About Convergence

Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,663,854,925 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Convergence

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity.”

