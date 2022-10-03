Convex CRV (CVXCRV) Trading Down 10.5% Over Last 7 Days

Convex CRV (CVXCRV) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. In the last week, Convex CRV has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One Convex CRV coin can currently be bought for $0.86 or 0.00004424 BTC on major exchanges. Convex CRV has a total market cap of $243.77 million and approximately $12,493.00 worth of Convex CRV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Convex CRV Coin Profile

Convex CRV was first traded on May 17th, 2021. Convex CRV’s total supply is 283,304,497 coins. Convex CRV’s official website is www.convexfinance.com. Convex CRV’s official Twitter account is @ConvexFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Convex CRV Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “cvxCRV is tokenized veCRV. If a user deposits CRV into Convex, that CRV is locked forever on the platform as veCRV. A tokenized version of veCRV, cvxCRV, is returned to the user at a 1:1 rate.cvxCRV can be staked into the platform to receive normal Curve admin fees one would get for staking their veCRV on Curve.fi, as 3CRV. Additionally, users staking cvxCRV will receive CRV from Convex's performance fee, as well as the platform native token CVX.”

