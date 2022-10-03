Convex Finance Price Tops $4.89 on Exchanges (CVX)

Convex Finance (CVX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 3rd. In the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Convex Finance has a total market capitalization of $464.93 million and approximately $7.20 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Convex Finance coin can now be purchased for about $4.89 or 0.00025002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Convex Finance Coin Profile

Convex Finance was first traded on May 17th, 2021. Convex Finance’s total supply is 94,999,536 coins. The official website for Convex Finance is www.convexfinance.com. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Convex Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Convex Finance is a platform built to boost rewards for CRV stakers and liquidity providers alike, all in a simple and easy to use interface. Convex aims to simplify staking on Curve, as well as the CRV-locking system with the help of its native fee-earning token: CVX.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convex Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Convex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

