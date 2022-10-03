COPS FINANCE (COPS) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $523,610.00

COPS FINANCE (COPS) traded down 33.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One COPS FINANCE coin can now be purchased for about $29.17 or 0.00149244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. COPS FINANCE has a total market cap of $523,610.00 and $20,114.00 worth of COPS FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, COPS FINANCE has traded 44.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

COPS FINANCE Profile

COPS FINANCE was first traded on March 22nd, 2021. COPS FINANCE’s total supply is 18,000 coins. COPS FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @CopsFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. COPS FINANCE’s official website is copsfinance.com.

COPS FINANCE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “COPS Finance is a DeFi protocol and ecosystem that embodies the decentralized finance vision by allowing anybody with an internet connection to use DeFi services. COPS offers a completely stable and open DeFi experience, complete with audited smart contracts and an indomitable token lock system.COPS is an ERC20 Governance Token that is used in all of the COPS’ services. The token is deflationary, and the tokens assigned to Farming and Staking would be destroyed over time by the burning processes, leaving a total supply of 12350 tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COPS FINANCE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COPS FINANCE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COPS FINANCE using one of the exchanges listed above.

