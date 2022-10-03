CorionX (CORX) One Day Volume Hits $59,910.00

CorionX (CORX) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last seven days, CorionX has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CorionX coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CorionX has a total market cap of $32,529.75 and $59,910.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010802 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00068883 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,055.05 or 0.10530514 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00147024 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $348.91 or 0.01787874 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005118 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005117 BTC.

CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 129,910,129 coins. The official website for CorionX is corion.io/corionx. CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorionX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CorionX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CorionX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

