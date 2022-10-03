CoShi Inu (COSHI) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $578,559.00

CoShi Inu (COSHI) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last seven days, CoShi Inu has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One CoShi Inu coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. CoShi Inu has a market capitalization of $578,559.00 and approximately $9,322.00 worth of CoShi Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CoShi Inu Profile

CoShi Inu was first traded on April 20th, 2021. CoShi Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins. CoShi Inu’s official Twitter account is @shibacorgidog and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoShi Inu is corgishiba.dog.

CoShi Inu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “$COSHI is the new project of the Shiba Corgi ecosystem. $COSHI is built on Ethereum Blockchain and intended on being a long term project.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoShi Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoShi Inu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoShi Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

