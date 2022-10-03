Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,571 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.2% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $16,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.1% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.6% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,316 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.2% in the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock worth $1,449,904. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.4 %

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $472.27 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $524.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $517.23. The stock has a market cap of $209.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.