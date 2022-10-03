Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Increased by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,928 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 2.3% of Arjuna Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $472.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $524.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $517.23. The company has a market capitalization of $209.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock worth $1,449,904. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.32.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

