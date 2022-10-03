Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Position Raised by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Coursera were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at $193,539,000. KPCB XIV Associates LLC bought a new stake in Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at $137,723,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Coursera by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 2,947,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,037,000 after buying an additional 1,437,805 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Coursera by 43.2% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,489,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,351,000 after buying an additional 750,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustees of The University of Pennsylvania lifted its stake in Coursera by 2,124.6% in the first quarter. Trustees of The University of Pennsylvania now owns 642,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,813,000 after buying an additional 614,020 shares during the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Shravan Goli sold 34,100 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $538,098.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 257,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,055,980.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coursera news, SVP Mustafa S. Furniturewala sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $58,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 187,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,622,746. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shravan Goli sold 34,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $538,098.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 257,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,055,980.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,548 shares of company stock valued at $2,311,786.

COUR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Coursera from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Coursera from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Shares of COUR opened at $10.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.34. Coursera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $37.75.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.90 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 22.81% and a negative net margin of 35.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

