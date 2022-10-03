Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Price Target Cut to €31.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from €40.00 ($40.82) to €31.00 ($31.63) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Covestro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on Covestro from €33.00 ($33.67) to €34.00 ($34.69) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Covestro from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Covestro from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Covestro from €50.00 ($51.02) to €45.00 ($45.92) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.19.

COVTY opened at $14.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.29. Covestro has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $34.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.21.

Covestro ( OTCMKTS:COVTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Covestro had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Covestro will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

