Cowen Cuts Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Price Target to $11.00

MWA has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of MWA stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. Mueller Water Products has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $17.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.93.

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $333.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.07%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 12,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $150,936.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,056. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MWA. Sonen Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 19,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 227,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

