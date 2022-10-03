Cowen Cuts TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Price Target to $56.00

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC lifted their target price on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TotalEnergies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TotalEnergies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.11.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Price Performance

TTE stock opened at $46.52 on Friday. TotalEnergies has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $61.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $121.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.76.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.75. The company had revenue of $74.77 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 8.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that TotalEnergies will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TotalEnergies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TotalEnergies

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.