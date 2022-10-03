Cowen Lowers TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Price Target to $56.00

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

TTE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC raised their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.11.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE TTE opened at $46.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.75. TotalEnergies has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $61.15. The stock has a market cap of $121.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.76.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.75. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The business had revenue of $74.77 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.60%.

Institutional Trading of TotalEnergies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,532,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,693,000 after acquiring an additional 452,398 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 17,909 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.