Cred 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $49,337.00 (LBA)

Cred (LBA) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 3rd. In the last week, Cred has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. Cred has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $49,337.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cred coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008685 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000766 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010793 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Cred Profile
Cred’s genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 978,219,261 coins. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Cred
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars.
