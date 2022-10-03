Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 7,800 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($94.25) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RB. UBS Group set a GBX 8,400 ($101.50) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 7,000 ($84.58) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($87.00) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,375 ($89.11) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,200 ($87.00) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,782 ($69.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,020 ($96.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

