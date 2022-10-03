Creditcoin Trading Down 3.9% This Week (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001466 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $198.21 million and $6.22 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005114 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001422 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00016633 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Satoshi (SATS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Creditcoin’s total supply is 689,900,170 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

