Credits Price Reaches $0.0050 on Major Exchanges (CS)

Credits (CS) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. One Credits coin can now be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Credits has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. Credits has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $40,801.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00006133 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004887 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kapu (KAPU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en. The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News.

Buying and Selling Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

