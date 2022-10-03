Critical Review: Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) versus Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) and Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Pacific Premier Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Northeast Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Pacific Premier Bancorp pays out 40.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northeast Bank pays out 0.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Pacific Premier Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Pacific Premier Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pacific Premier Bancorp and Northeast Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Premier Bancorp $804.59 million 3.65 $339.89 million $3.27 9.47 Northeast Bank $112.98 million 2.71 $42.16 million $5.33 6.88

Volatility & Risk

Pacific Premier Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Northeast Bank. Northeast Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacific Premier Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Pacific Premier Bancorp has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northeast Bank has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.8% of Pacific Premier Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of Northeast Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Pacific Premier Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of Northeast Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Pacific Premier Bancorp and Northeast Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Premier Bancorp 0 1 0 1 3.00 Northeast Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $40.33, indicating a potential upside of 30.28%. Given Pacific Premier Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pacific Premier Bancorp is more favorable than Northeast Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Premier Bancorp and Northeast Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Premier Bancorp 38.46% 11.07% 1.45% Northeast Bank 37.32% N/A N/A

Summary

Pacific Premier Bancorp beats Northeast Bank on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, small business administration (SBA), and SBA paycheck protection program loans; revolving lines or credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and savings account secured loans and auto loans. The company also offers cash management, electronic banking, treasury management, and online bill payment services. It operates 61 full-service depository branches located in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans. In addition, the company offers telephone banking, online banking and bill payment, mobile banking, cash management, and remote deposit capture services, as well as debit and credit card, ATM, electronic transfer, and check services. Further, it provides various services, such as money market, merchant, and payroll and HR. As of June 30, 2022, the company operated a network of seven branches in Maine. Northeast Bank was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Portland, Maine.

